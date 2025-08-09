HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » US tariff shock puts MSMEs at risk

US tariff shock puts MSMEs at risk

By Harsh Kumar
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 21:44 IST

x

India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — which contribute over 45 per cent to outbound shipments — are facing a major disruption following the United States (US) decision to impose 50 per cent additional tariffs on the country’s exports.

MSME

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

MSME industry bodies have raised an alarm over the deep impact, seeking immediate government intervention.

Vinod Kumar, president of the small and medium enterprises forum (SME Forum), said the hike could lead to an annual loss of over $30 billion in business, with MSMEs being hit the hardest due to their limited financial buffers and capacity constraints.

 

Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises, termed the tariff shock as a “very tough situation” for MSME traders.

He said, “The new US tariffs of 25 per cent, along with an additional 25 per cent penalty puts Indian exporters at a 30-35 per cent cost disadvantage compared to competitors.

"This could potentially cut US-bound exports by 40-50 per cent, if there is no solution found by August 27.”

Kumar called the hike a serious wake-up call for policymakers and exporters alike.

“This is not just a disruption — it’s an opportunity to pivot,” he said.

He added, “Indian MSMEs must rise to the occasion by building new linkages with underserved, high-growth regions and broadening our global footprint.”

Kumar emphasised the need to diversify India’s export geography by tapping into under-served but high-potential regions, such as Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Pacific Islands, and the Caribbean.

These are markets that represent over $60 billion in untapped export potential.

These regions are actively seeking reliable suppliers in sectors where Indian MSMEs already demonstrate strength, including pharmaceuticals, agri and non-agri machinery, processed foods, and garments.

Bhardwaj called for urgent government intervention through fiscal and non-fiscal measures to support affected MSMEs and advocated for a parallel push towards market diversification.

He said while there is room to expand trade under agreements with the UK, Australia, UAE, and the European Free Trade Association, Indian MSMEs would need extensive capacity building.

There is a need to identify and penetrate these markets and meet increasingly stringent quality, packaging, and compliance standards, he further said.

To strengthen MSMEs in the face of these challenges, the India SME Forum is working with the government to expand access to digital trade platforms, provide timely and affordable export financing, and offer real-time market intelligence.

Adding a note of cautious optimism, Hemant Jain, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said India has the economic depth to weather this storm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'AI Can Improve The Lives Of Millions Of Indians'
'AI Can Improve The Lives Of Millions Of Indians'
Coming Soon! Simplified Bank Customer Claim Rules
Coming Soon! Simplified Bank Customer Claim Rules
Succession Vacuum Fuels Family Feuds In India Inc
Succession Vacuum Fuels Family Feuds In India Inc
Quiz: Are You A Swadeshi Expert?
Quiz: Are You A Swadeshi Expert?
'ChatGPT 5 Can Think Much More Quickly'
'ChatGPT 5 Can Think Much More Quickly'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Raksha Bandhan: 8 Best Gifts For The Foodie Bhai

webstory image 3

8 Cool Rakhis That'll Make Bro Go WOW

VIDEOS

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's Kallalagar Temple1:10

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's...

Manipur farmers find sweet success in apples2:54

Manipur farmers find sweet success in apples

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354 wagons, 7 engines4:37

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV