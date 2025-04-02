UPI Hits Record High In March

UPI topped Rs 24 trillion in value of transactions and Rs 19 billion in volume for the first time after becoming operational in April 2016.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in March clocked 19.78 billion transactions worth Rs 24.77 trillion, marking a record growth in value and volume for the digital payments system.

Value increased 13 per cent and volume 14 per cent in volume from February due to financial year-end transactions, according to data provided by the National Payments Corporation of India, which manages UPI.

UPI topped Rs 24 trillion in value of transactions and 19 billion in volume for the first time after becoming operational in April 2016. In FY25, the value of transactions increased 30 per cent to Rs 260.56 trillion compared to Rs 199.96 trillion FY24.

Volume increased 42 per cent to 185.85 billion transactions from 131.14 billion in FY24.

UPI transactions in March grew after a 5 per cent month-on-month dip to 16.11 billion in February compared to 16.99 billion in January.

Value declined 6.5 per cent to Rs 21.48 trillion in February, compared to Rs 23.48 trillion in January.

The number of transactions and their value increased 36 per cent rise and 25 per cent, respectively, in March 2025 compared to the same month the year before.

There were 590 million daily UPI transactions in March 2025, up from 575 million in February.

"These numbers underscore the rapid adoption and trust in digital financial solutions. This sustained growth signals deeper financial inclusion, enhanced consumer confidence, and a thriving digital economy," said Dilip Modi, founder and CEO, Spice Money, a fintech company.

Transactions at Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), which allows instant interbank money transfers through mobile phones, were up 14 per cent to 462 million in March compared to 405 million in February.

In value terms, transactions grew 19 per cent to Rs 6.68 trillion compared to Rs 5.63 trillion in February.

Daily IMPS transactions in March stood at 14.89 million, up from 14.46 million in February.

That translated to a value of Rs 21,542 crore in March and Rs 20,110 crore in February.

In March this year, the number of transactions fell 20 per cent and their value grew 5 per cent from the same month last year.

FASTag transactions dipped 1.3 per cent to 379 million in March compared to 384 million in February.

Value increased by 3 per cent to Rs 6,800 crore compared to Rs 6,601 crore in February.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System transactions increased by 20 per cent to 113 million, as against 94 million in February.

In value terms, it was up 25 percent to Rs 30,539 crore in March versus Rs 24,410 crore in February.

