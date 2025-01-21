HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Union Budget 2025-26: This is what telecom sector wants

Union Budget 2025-26: This is what telecom sector wants

By BS Reporter
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 10:12 IST

x

High spectrum costs limit operators to invest in next-gen network infrastructure.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

Key challenges

Sector burdened by high debt levels due to high spectrum costs, and low revenue realisation due to relatively lower average revenue per user (Arpu), limiting the operators' ability to invest in next-gen network infrastructure.

Despite significant progress on infrastructure development, the gaps persist, particularly in rural areas.

Digital ecosystem growth is facing the increasing risk of cyberattacks on consumers and enterprises alike.

The country needs to have a robust policy and investments in cybersecurity measures to protect the customers.

Industry Ask

  • Rationalisation of taxes, ie, the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF), SUC, levy and reduction of licence fees to reduce the burden on the service providers; release capital for infrastructure investments.
  • Continuing the support for make-in-India to local companies, and providing an equal footing for global companies investing in the country.
  • Expediting the central policy on SatCom.
 

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
Budget 2025: What Nirmalaji Needs To Fix
Budget 2025: What Nirmalaji Needs To Fix
How Sitharaman's Budget can stem rupee slide
How Sitharaman's Budget can stem rupee slide
What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?
What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?
Budget: Why exporters are seeking Rs 750 cr from FM
Budget: Why exporters are seeking Rs 750 cr from FM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 2

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 3

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

VIDEOS

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi in Nashik0:39

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi...

Junaid reveals 'Loveyapa' co-star Khushi's 'annoying' habit5:02

Junaid reveals 'Loveyapa' co-star Khushi's 'annoying' habit

'Not for me to comment', EAM Jaishankar schools journalist over US-China relations2:58

'Not for me to comment', EAM Jaishankar schools...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD