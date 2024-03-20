News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Uniform KYC Norms On The Cards

Uniform KYC Norms On The Cards

By Ruchika Chitravanshi
March 20, 2024 10:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
 

Days after the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) discussed a proposal to bring out uniform Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, the government has formed an expert committee headed by Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to make its recommendations on the matter, official sources said.

"The committee has been constituted. Different government departments and FSDC members are part of it," a senior official said.

The committee would invite inputs from all the members of the FSDC on KYC norms.

The ministry of corporate affairs, for instance, would share its practices with regards to the use of the permanent account number (PAN) as a common identifier for the incorporation of companies.

"We have adopted PAN for incorporation of companies and are fully compliant. The need for KYC may differ for various authorities, but having a common identifier is helpful," a senior official said.

The official also said that if any entity or company raises a red flag then there would be mechanisms for enhanced scrutiny.

In its 28th meeting held last month, the FSDC discussed issues such as prescribing uniform KYC norms and the inter-usability of KYC records across the financial sector.

The council batted for formulating a strategy to simplify and digitise the KYC process in the financial sector.

The meeting assumed greater significance amid the heightened regulatory scrutiny of the financial sector, especially the clampdown on Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance with KYC and other norms.

The FSDC, an apex-level body constituted by the government, is chaired by the Union finance minister and its members are the governor, Reserve Bank of India, finance secretary and/or secretary, department of economic affairs, secretary, department of financial services, chief economic adviser, ministry of finance, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India, chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, and chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

The FSDC, which acts like a super regulator with heads of financial regulators as its members, deals with issues relating to financial stability, inter-regulatory coordination, and macro-prudential supervision of the economy, among other things.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ruchika Chitravanshi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Why KYC Is Important
Why KYC Is Important
Now, no need to visit bank to update KYC
Now, no need to visit bank to update KYC
RBI updates KYC instructions on wire transfers
RBI updates KYC instructions on wire transfers
Finding 12 Lifers in Mizoram
Finding 12 Lifers in Mizoram
AI-powered digital transformation is accelerating'
AI-powered digital transformation is accelerating'
PIX: Halep loses in comeback match!
PIX: Halep loses in comeback match!
Future of digital payments in India
Future of digital payments in India

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Banks, end KYC-account freeze nonsense

Banks, end KYC-account freeze nonsense

KYC frauds: RBI cautions public on sharing A/C details

KYC frauds: RBI cautions public on sharing A/C details

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances