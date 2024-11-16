News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Undeclared foreign assets? Taxmen are here to help you

Undeclared foreign assets? Taxmen are here to help you

Source: PTI
November 16, 2024 22:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The income tax department on Saturday said it has launched a campaign to send messages to taxpayers who have not disclosed high-value foreign income or assets in their ITRs for AY 2024-25.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched a Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign for Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25 to assist taxpayers in accurately completing Schedule Foreign Assets (Schedule FA) and reporting income from foreign sources (Schedule FSI) in their income tax returns (ITR).

 

In a statement, CBDT said informational messages will be sent via SMS and email to resident taxpayers who have already submitted their ITRs for AY 2024-25.

These messages are intended for individuals identified through information received under bilateral and multilateral agreements, suggesting that they may hold foreign accounts or assets, or have received income from foreign jurisdictions.

The purpose is to remind and guide those who may not have fully completed Schedule Foreign Assets in their submitted ITR for AY 2024-25, especially in cases involving high-value foreign assets, it added.

By using technology and leveraging data obtained through the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI), the department is working to create a more efficient, taxpayer-friendly system, CBDT said.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Protesters storm houses of Manipur ministers, MLAs
Protesters storm houses of Manipur ministers, MLAs
Breaking: Shami set to join Team India on Aus Tour
Breaking: Shami set to join Team India on Aus Tour
UP hospital fire: Dy CM orders action on 'VIP welcome'
UP hospital fire: Dy CM orders action on 'VIP welcome'
'I didn't prove nothing to anybody. Only to myself'
'I didn't prove nothing to anybody. Only to myself'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances