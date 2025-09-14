HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Two key drivers for stock markets this week

Two key drivers for stock markets this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 14, 2025 21:07 IST

x

Equity markets will keenly track outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week amid heightened expectations of an interest rate cut along with WPI inflation data, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Any further development on the US-India trade front would also drive trends in the equity market, experts said.

"Looking ahead, the key global event this week will be the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting outcome on September 17.

 

"Markets are widely factoring in a minimum 25 bps rate cut, given signs of a slowdown in the US job market.

"On the domestic front, any further developments on the US蜂ndia trade front will also remain a critical driver of market sentiment.

"Overall, FII flows will continue to play a pivotal role in sustaining momentum," Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,193.94 points or 1.47 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 373 points or 1.50 per cent.

The Nifty registered its eighth straight day of uptrend on Friday, while the BSE Sensex rallied for the fifth day in a row.

"Global sentiment remains the key driver, with optimism across US and Asian markets supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, fuelling risk appetite," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Trading activity of foreign investors, rupee-dollar trend and movement of crude oil prices would also be crucial in directing markets trend during the week.

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Indian equity market is likely to extend its gradual up-move this week, supported by optimism around the GST led consumption growth, expectations of a US Fed rate cut and improving sentiment around US蜂ndia trade talks."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

83% Of Sole-Earning Women In Gig Jobs Are...
83% Of Sole-Earning Women In Gig Jobs Are...
Gadkari: 'E20 Fuel Criticism Is Propaganda'
Gadkari: 'E20 Fuel Criticism Is Propaganda'
'Money Is Not A Problem For Me'
'Money Is Not A Problem For Me'
Meet India's Corporate Fraudsters
Meet India's Corporate Fraudsters
Why Hospitals Are Spending Money On IT
Why Hospitals Are Spending Money On IT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Outside visuals from Dubai Cricket Stadium as India vs Pak gear up for a high stakes match1:00

Outside visuals from Dubai Cricket Stadium as India vs...

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh Abuse Row Attack2:26

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh...

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding allegations for voter turnout5:03

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV