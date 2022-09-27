News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Travel industry saw 28% growth in job postings

Travel industry saw 28% growth in job postings

Source: PTI
September 27, 2022 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The travel and tourism industry has witnessed 28 per cent growth in job postings during June-August, according to a report.

According to chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect's 'Job Index Report', the travel and tourism sector witnessed layoffs and salary reductions during the COVID pandemic.

Job Index Report by Hirect is based on job posting data across various industries and cities on its platform.

The number of job postings has increased by 28 per cent in the June-August period, with an 8 per cent month-on-month growth, the report said.

After the impact of the pandemic subsided, the industry gradually went on a path of revival.

It is currently seeing a positive intent of hiring, which is indicated by a 16 per cent growth in the new jobs registered during the first quarter of this financial year, it said.

The growth was largely attributed to the resurgence of "revenge travel" and "staycations", it added.

According to the report, 75 per cent of jobs posted were for the positions across travel agents, tourist and tourism consultants and visa agents.

It was found that there was a tremendous surge in freshers or entry-level positions with up to three years experience.

"The Indian travel and tourism industry has made significant strides in 2022, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"It is heartening to note that the government and the tourism ministry have implemented several measures to bolster the country's tourism sector for a healthy growth trajectory.

"The measures have helped boost employment in India's hospitality and travel sectors alike, allowing employers to gain momentum in this space," Hirect India global co-founder and CEO Raj Das said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MPC to start meet on Wed, another rate hike likely
MPC to start meet on Wed, another rate hike likely
China to feel increasingly isolated: Adani
China to feel increasingly isolated: Adani
'One must be mindful of stock-picking'
'One must be mindful of stock-picking'
Uddhav Vs Shinde over Sena: SC tells EC to decide
Uddhav Vs Shinde over Sena: SC tells EC to decide
170 PFI activists held in fresh raids across 7 states
170 PFI activists held in fresh raids across 7 states
Hard choice for MSME medical device makers
Hard choice for MSME medical device makers
Xi makes first public appearance after SCO summit
Xi makes first public appearance after SCO summit

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Hard choice for MSME medical device makers

Hard choice for MSME medical device makers

Double-digit salary hikes return

Double-digit salary hikes return

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances