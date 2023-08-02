News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days!

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days!

Source: PTI
August 02, 2023 21:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tomato prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days and the prices of vegetables are also on the rise, according to wholesale traders.

Tomato

Photograph: Tomas Bravo/Reuters

Kaushik, a member of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that vegetable wholesalers are facing losses as the sale of tomato, capsicum, and other seasonal vegetables has fallen drastically.

He said that the prices of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 220 per kilo from Rs 160 per kilo in the wholesale market, owing to which retail prices can also go up.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy started selling the key kitchen staple at a whopping Rs 259 per kg on Wednesday via its Safal retail stores.

 

Tomato prices have been under pressure for more than a month now on account of supply disruptions caused due to heavy rainfall in the key producing regions.

"There is a lot of difficulty in transportation of vegetables due to landslides and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh.

"It takes 6 to 8 hours more than usual in exportation of vegetables from the producers due to which the price of tomato might reach nearly Rs 300 per kilogram," Azadpur Mandi wholesaler Sanjai Bhagat told PTI.

He said the quality of tomatoes and other vegetables that they export from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra has come down.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rains in July, resulting in damage to crops.

The prices might even reach Rs 300 per kg in the coming days, according to wholesale traders.

With the central government's intervention through sale of tomatoes at a subsidised rate since July 14, retail prices in the national capital had begun softening recently but have again firmed up due to short supply.

Anil Malhotra who is a member of the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that both the supply and demand for tomatoes are low in the market and that vendors are facing several difficulties.

"Vendors are facing difficulties like late exportation of vegetables, deterioration of quality. Moreover, customers have been refusing to buy vegetables like tomatoes, capsicum, cauliflower and cabbage," Malhotra said.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail price of tomato touched Rs 203 per kg on Wednesday, whereas at Mother Dairy's Safal retail outlets, the price was ruling at Rs 259 per kg.

“Tomato supply has been affected across the country for the last two months owing to weather abnormalities.

"In the last two days, arrivals in Azadpur, which is the main feeder for Delhi, has also dropped drastically. Due to short supply, prices have sharply shot up in wholesale, resulting in impact at retail prices too," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

According to Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik, "In the last three days, the arrival of tomatoes has reduced as the crop has been damaged in the growing regions because of heavy rainfall."

Wholesale prices of tomato at Azadpur mandi here, Asia's largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market, were on Wednesday ruling at Rs 170-220 per kg, depending on the quality.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'We need a remarkable turnaround'
'We need a remarkable turnaround'
What's on Rinku Singh's checklist?
What's on Rinku Singh's checklist?
One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March
One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March
Rahul Gandhi tells SC Modi remark a trivial offence
Rahul Gandhi tells SC Modi remark a trivial offence
Hindu symbols destroyed in Gyanvapi: Plea in court
Hindu symbols destroyed in Gyanvapi: Plea in court

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors must look at a mix...'

'Investors must look at a mix...'

Bank Customers, Please Read This!

Bank Customers, Please Read This!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances