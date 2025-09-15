Today IS the last day for ITR filing; no extension

The Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for ITR filing for Assessment Year 2025-26 is September 15 and there is no further extension as circulated on social media.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In a late night post on X on September 14, the department termed "fake" a statement in circulation on social media stating that the due date of filing ITRs has been further extended to September 30, 2025.

Asking taxpayers to only rely on official updates on @IncomeTaxIndia, it said "The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025".

A host of chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the past couple of days claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches while making tax payment and downloading AIS (Annual Information Statement).

"The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser," the I-T department said in reply to one such post on Monday morning.

Replying to X posts claiming issues with uploading ITR and tax payment, the department has been asking individuals to share their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to e-mail id orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

On September 14, the I-T department had replied to users claiming issues with downloading AIS/TIS saying: "We've checked with our team.

"The AIS/TIS facility is functioning without any issues. May we request you to please try accessing it again.

"In case you continue to face difficulties, please share your details (along with your mobile number & public IP address) with us at cmcpc_support@insight.gov.in."

In a post on X , the department said to assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, its helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and is providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X.

On September 13, the department had said that over 6 crore ITRs had been filed till afternoon.

The department had in May announced an extension of the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 (for income earned in financial year 2024-25) by individuals, HUFs and entities who do not have to get their accounts audited from July 31 to September 15.

The extension was on account of "structural and content revisions" in the income tax return (ITR) forms, which was notified in late April and early May.

The changes made in the ITR form for AY 2025-26 also need modifications to be made in ITR filing utilities and the back-end system.

ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and widening of the tax base.

For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.