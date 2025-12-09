Telangana summit attracts Rs 1.88 trillion investment proposals

Investment proposals for around Rs 1.88 trillion through 35 major agreements, spread across deep tech, green energy, and aerospace, were the hallmark moment of the first day of the two-day “Telangana Rising Global Summit”, which started on Monday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

These include a commitment of Rs 75,000 crore from the Brookfield/Axis Ventures consortium to develop Bharat Future City, a net-zero urban ecosystem for global research & development, deep technology, and high-value services.

The Vin group formalised its Rs 27,000 crore pledge to integrated projects, covering next-generation renewable-energy generation, advanced electric-vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and smart urban planning.

The SIDBI Startup Fund of Funds confirmed a Rs 1,000 crore injection of critical seed capital for local ventures.

In renewables and mobility, the single-largest energy deal came from Evren /Axis Energy with a commitment of Rs 31,500 crore.

The MEIL group committed Rs 8,000 crore to a diversified portfolio including solar-power plants, vital pumped storage systems for grid stability, and advanced EV projects.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Monday the state’s target was to contribute 10 per cent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047, up from 5 per cent now.

The state is expected to sign deals worth over Rs 3 trillion in the summit, which started on Monday.

Karan Adani, managing director, Adani Ports & SEZ, said his group would invest around Rs 2,500 crore in the state to set up a 48-megawatt green data centre based on artificial intelligence.

“We want to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034, and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

"We comprise around 2.9 per cent of India’s population but contribute around 5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

"By 2047, I want to contribute 10 per cent of India’s GDP,” said Reddy while addressing the summit.

The state government’s target of becoming a $3 trillion economy focuses on three pillars — human capital, productivity, and investment.

“Our strategy is to make Telangana India’s first and only state to be divided into three clear zones for services, manufacturing, and agriculture.

"We call it the ‘Cure, Pure and Rare’ model: Core Urban Region Economy (Cure), Peri Urban Region Economy (Pure), Rural Agriculture Region Economy (Rare),” he said.

“Guangdong’s economy is the largest for any province in China. In more than 20 years, they (the province) have achieved the highest investment and growth in the world.

"We want to replicate the same model in Telangana,” Reddy added.

“After 10 years, we are now trying to become India’s most developed state, and one of the best in the world.

"We asked experts to tell us what we can achieve by 2047.

"This is how the dream of Telangana Rising 2047 was born,” he said.

Earlier, Adani said his group had invested around Rs 10,000 crore in the city over the past three years in building state infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, and had contributed to creating more than 7,000 jobs.

The summit is an opportunity for Telangana to express its growth journey, marking a moment where future partnerships can take shape.

The state government is throwing open the “Telangana Rising” vision for the next 22 years, branding it with the caption: “Come, Join the Rise.”

According to officials, the event was seen as an opportunity to showcase Bharat Future City to the outside world.