Xiaomi 5G smartphones dial Jio's network

Source: PTI
December 27, 2022 18:19 IST
Xiaomi India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer the telco's 'True 5G' experience to its consumers.

Smartphone models supporting the Standalone (SA) network have received a software update to work seamlessly on Reliance Jio's network, according to a statement.

The enabled devices include Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

 

"Xiaomi India...today announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer a 'True 5G' experience to their consumers...All Xiaomi 5G Smartphones to support Jio True 5G network," the statement said.

The association will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to access the telco's 5G connectivity and stream uninterrupted videos, enjoy high-resolution video calls and play low-latency gaming on their devices.

Users would need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio's True 5G Standalone (SA) network.

"Xiaomi's smartphones like Redmi K50i and Redmi Note 11T 5G have undergone meticulous testing with Reliance Jio's True 5G network to ensure unhindered connectivity that can truly help elevate users' experience.

"Today, most 5 G-enabled devices from Xiaomi and Redmi work best with Reliance Jio's True 5G network," the statement said.

Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India, said the move would help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio's True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets.

Reliance Jio Infocomm president Sunil Dutt said: "With consumers at the centre of everything, enabling True 5G access to the public has been a constant mission for Jio and we are pleased to share that all upcoming Xiaomi 5G devices will feature SA connectivity out of the box, in addition to the existing ones that have been software-upgraded to support True 5G."

Source: PTI
 
