News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tech under work to detect pesky calls, messages

Tech under work to detect pesky calls, messages

Source: PTI
November 28, 2022 23:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telecom regulator Trai on Monday said that it is working on various technologies to detect pesky calls and messages along with a joint action plan with other regulators to curb financial frauds.

Pesky calls

Photograph: Reuters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) or pesky communication is a major source of inconvenience to the public and impinges on the privacy of individuals.

"Now complaints are reported against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs), where a surge has been seen in pushing various kinds of UCC SMSes. Additionally, UCC calls are also one of the concerns which need to be dealt with equally along with UCC SMSes," it said.

 

"Trai in coordination with various stakeholders is taking necessary steps to check UCC from UTMs also.

"These steps include implementation of UCC detect system, provision of Digital Consent Acquisition, intelligent scrubbing of the Headers and Message templates, using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Language), etc," the statement said.

To curb the menace of pesky calls  and messages, Trai issued the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018  that created an ecosystem based on blockchain (Distributed Ledger Technology-DLT).

The regulation mandates registration of all commercial promoters and telemarketers to register on DLT platform and seek customer consent for receiving various kinds of promotional messages at time and day of their choice.

Under the framework, about 2.5 lakh principal entities have been registered with more than 6 lakh headers and approximately 55 lakh approved message templates which are being pushed to consumers through registered telemarketers and TSPs using DLT platforms.

The regulator said that the framework has resulted in substantial reduction of customer complaints to the extent of 60 per cent for the registered telemarketers.

However, non-registered pesky callers continue to spam mobile subscribers.

Trai said that it has further taken an initiative to form a Joint Committee of Regulators (JCOR) comprising Reserve Bank of India, Securities & Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) and Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MoCA) to frame a joint action plan to curb financial frauds using telecom resources.

"In the recent meeting of JCOR held on November 10, 2022, which was attended by the representatives of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also, measures to curb the UCC further were deliberated in detail," Trai said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED can share economic offenders' info with 15 others
ED can share economic offenders' info with 15 others
Electric vehicle makers' supply chain dilemma in India
Electric vehicle makers' supply chain dilemma in India
S&P cuts India's growth forecast to 7% for FY23
S&P cuts India's growth forecast to 7% for FY23
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
How Ghana left South Korea devastated
How Ghana left South Korea devastated
Emotions run high as Ghana secure dramatic win
Emotions run high as Ghana secure dramatic win
FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Brazil vs Switzerland
FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Brazil vs Switzerland

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Q2 GDP is pegged at 5.8%

Q2 GDP is pegged at 5.8%

Ola Electric to hike capacity; may roll out e-cars

Ola Electric to hike capacity; may roll out e-cars

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances