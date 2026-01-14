Infosys Q3 net falls 2.2% to Rs 6,654 crore

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had registered a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 6,806 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys' revenue from operations grew 8.89 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore compared to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the quarter-on-quarter basis (Q2 FY26), its profit fell 9.6 per cent, while revenue increased 2.2 per cent.

"Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance, demonstrating how our differentiated value propositions in enterprise AI, through Infosys Topaz, are consistently driving higher market share.

"Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials.

"This has helped them unlock business potential and enhance value realisation.

"Central to this journey is our commitment to re-skill, transform and empower our dedicated human resource pool to drive success in an AI augmented world," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,599.05 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, 0.07 per cent higher than the previous close.

The financial results were announced after market hours.