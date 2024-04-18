News
Rediff.com  » Business » Infosys profit jumps 30% to Rs 7,969 crore in Q4

Infosys profit jumps 30% to Rs 7,969 crore in Q4

Source: PTI
April 18, 2024 18:01 IST
IT company Infosys on Thursday said its consolidated profit jumped 30 per cent to Rs 7,969 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Infosys

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The company posted a profit of Rs 6,128 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of Infosys during the reported quarter increased by 1.3 per cent to Rs 37,923 crore from Rs 37,441 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

 

The company expects a revenue growth of 1-3 per cent in constant currency for financial year 2025.

During the financial year ended March 2024, net profit increased by 8.9 per cent to Rs 26,233 crore from Rs 24,095 crore recorded in FY23.

The annual income from operations increased by 4.7 cent to Rs 153,670 crore in fiscal year 2024 from Rs 146,767 crore a year ago.

Infosys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for FY24 and additionally a special dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.

The company also announced that it will acquire 100 per cent stake in German firm in-tech in an all cash deal for 450 million euros.

Source: PTI
 
