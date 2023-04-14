News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

By Shreya Nandi
April 14, 2023 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government will develop a mechanism to ensure that e-commerce companies and entities that have adopted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) architecture are compliant with the rules.

E-com

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Non-compliance may result in a penalty.

“We will have our own evaluation system, and if we find any player is not sticking to it, then we will take action.

"Participants will have to be compliant with the rule of the land,” Sanjiv, joint secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), told reporters on Thursday.

 

“We are in the process of finalising things,” he said.

Unlike a centralised digital platform, the ONDC is a public decentralised digital network being built with support and participation from a wide range of stakeholders, from small retailers and innovative start-ups to leading Indian businesses.

It is a not-for-profit company, and formulates a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.

Over the past few months, over 26,000 merchants, and over 2.7 million products are being offered on the network.

“Our dream is to cover all the pin codes of the country by the participants of the ONDC and hopefully we will be achieving that.

"Earlier, we were requesting people to onboard the network and now the companies are approaching us to onboard,” Sanjiv said.

Product categories, such as grocery, food, and beauty products, are live on the network, and more product categories are underway.

Mobility services have been enabled in two cities — Kochi and Bengaluru — but they don’t include major players such as Ola and Uber.

The ONDC’s geographic coverage has expanded to over 210 cities across India, and its logistics partners can deliver products to about 90 per cent of the pin codes across India.

Currently, a beta launch is going on in two cities — Bengaluru and Meerut.

ONDC chief executive officer T Koshy said about 600 transactions per day were happening through this network currently, up from 30-40 transactions in the past.

Big players, such as HUL, P&G, Paytm, PhonePe, and ITC, and the network are getting good traction.

The ONDC goes beyond the current platform-centric models where a buyer and seller will have to use the same application.

It aims to reduce the cost of doing business, benefit small, traditional retailers, while curbing digital monopolies.

Going places

  • Over 26,000 merchants and over 2.7 mn products offered on ONDC
  • Grocery, food, and beauty products are live and more products are underway
  • Coverage has expanded to over 210 cities
  • Products can now be delivered to 90% of the pin codes
  • 600 transactions per day are happening currently
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shreya Nandi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Withdrawal Of Debt LTCG Benefits Will Affect Investors
Withdrawal Of Debt LTCG Benefits Will Affect Investors
India-China Economic Race: Who Has Won?
India-China Economic Race: Who Has Won?
'India can continue to be fastest growing economy'
'India can continue to be fastest growing economy'
When Narasimha Rao Agreed To A JPC
When Narasimha Rao Agreed To A JPC
India logs 11,109 new Covid cases, highest in 8 months
India logs 11,109 new Covid cases, highest in 8 months
Is Nitish Favouring A Convict To Win Rajput Votes?
Is Nitish Favouring A Convict To Win Rajput Votes?
'Want to tell more and more stories...'
'Want to tell more and more stories...'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'MSME, gold will grow faster than any other segment'

'MSME, gold will grow faster than any other segment'

'There could be new challenges, new battles'

'There could be new challenges, new battles'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances