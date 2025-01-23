Apple receives notice over iPhone performance

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 23, 2025 12:13 IST

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday said the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc regarding alleged performance problems with iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update.

iPhone

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

"The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter," Joshi said in a social media post.

 

The notice seeks Apple's explanation regarding reported technical issues with the software update.

The complaints have been received on the National Consumer Helpline regarding the performance issues of iPhones.

The notice marks the latest regulatory scrutiny of the technology giant's operations in India, a key growth market for smartphone manufacturers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
