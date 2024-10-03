AI will play big role here: Google India MD

Having marked a 20-year milestone in India, global tech giant Google is upbeat about its next innings here with Artificial Intelligence (AI) playing a big role in it, India MD Roma Datta Chobey said on Thursday, adding that the company is aligning its vision and strategy fully to the country's growth and ambitions.

In an interview to PTI, Chobey said Google believes that AI should be regulated but in a way that strikes a fine balance between user benefit -- which is "still at a nascent stage" -- and at the same time, fosters innovation.

India is a very important market for Google, she said, underlining the company's deep commitment in areas spanning AI, payments, Google Pixel manufacturing and skilling amongst others.

To a question on the concerns flagged by some Indian startups on alleged anti-competitive practices, Chobey said Google has been "deeply and closely" partnering and working with the startup ecosystem in the country, and that millions of apps are hosted on Google Playstore.

"As Google, we've been deeply partnering with the startup ecosystem, and on Google Play, we host millions of apps...we also invest in training Android developers...

"So I think we've been deeply and closely working with the startup ecosystem in India, and we remain committed and will continue to do so through India digitisation fund...

"We have startup accelerators, we have dedicated AI startup accelerators where startups are able to access our advanced technology, work closely with us, and that work is only increasing," she said.

Google has completed 20-year milestone in India, and is looking forward to the next 20 years in which "AI is going to play a big role here", she observed.

"When it comes to AI, we are focused on three pillars.

"The first one is how are we leveraging AI to help every individual in the country.

"The best way we, as Google, can do it is by using AI to democratise information as well as opportunity.

"When we talk about skilling, etc, that talks to the opportunity bit.

"Secondly, we want to really play a significant role in developing the already-thriving AI ecosystem in India, by investing in infrastructure, by scaling the AI engine.

"And of course, we will do all of this very, very responsibly, sustainably and inclusively," she said.

The third pillar in Google AI strategy is around building for the future, she said.

"...to create a really thriving workforce that is primed to be successful in the AI-powered world.

"That space is evolving and evolving fast, and we want to keep pace with it.

"I also want to add here that we as part of Google India team feel so proud that there's so much work that's happening in India which is not just solving for India, it's solving (things) globally," Chobey said.

Google on Thursday lined up a slew of AI-powered innovations, announced Indian language capabilities for Gemini Live, and unveiled new updates for Google Lens, Google Maps, as well as Google Pay at the tenth edition of 'Google for India' event in New Delhi.

The Google top boss asserted that India is and will remain an important market for the company.

"From Google's perspective, India has always been a very important market for us.

"We've always very uniquely solved for India, worked locally with partners, we spoke of 'India digitization fund'...

"We started Pixel (phone) manufacturing here... I spoke about GPay... So that continues.

"India for Google is a very important market, both from a user perspective, but also from the kind of research development that is happening," she said.

Google, she said, is aligning its goals to India's growth and vision.

"Today, we have over 10,000 Googlers, working out of India for India and other markets as well.

"And we have presence across 5 cities, so multiple offices here, that's really, really important...

"When it comes to India, I always say this - what is good for India, is good for Google...

"So we are very finely integrating our objectives, our vision, to what is really good for India, and will continue to do so," she said, adding that India will remain a very important market for the company.

Google is leveraging India to not just solve local challenges, but also global ones, Chobey added.

The first Made-in-India Google Pixel 8 devices started rolling off production lines in August in India.

"Watch out the space... we will talk about it more.

"But we're really, really happy and proud about the fact that we have started manufacturing Pixel 8 in India.

"Of course, we have now also have service centers in India. Google Pixel 9 is available on Flipkart, through Croma tie up...Reliance digital tie ups...and so on so forth.

"So we are really invested in this space," she said.