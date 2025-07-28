HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » TCS to lay off over 12,000 employees this year

TCS to lay off over 12,000 employees this year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 03:08 IST

x

India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

TCS

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

As of June 30, 2025, TCS's workforce stood at 613,069. It increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the recently concluded April-June quarter.

"The move is part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, TCS said in a statement.

"TCS is on a journey to become a Future-Ready organisation.

"This includes strategic initiatives on multiple fronts, including investing in new-tech areas, entering new markets, deploying AI at scale for our clients and ourselves, deepening our partnerships, creating next-gen infrastructure, and realigning our workforce model.

"Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible.

This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year," it said.

TCS will provide appropriate benefits, outplacement, counselling, and support to the impacted employees, it added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's top IT cos wrap up Q1 with single-digit growth
India's top IT cos wrap up Q1 with single-digit growth
'The Nature Of Jobs Will Change'
'The Nature Of Jobs Will Change'
Coerced into signing documents: Sunjay Kapur's mother
Coerced into signing documents: Sunjay Kapur's mother
Why Short-Sellers Are Key For Balanced Market
Why Short-Sellers Are Key For Balanced Market
'Mercedes not chasing numbers in luxury car space'
'Mercedes not chasing numbers in luxury car space'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition in Tamil Nadu3:17

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition...

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at Kargil War Memorial2:55

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at...

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD