TCS cancels Thursday's Q2 earnings press meet

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has cancelled a press conference scheduled on Thursday evening to announce its second quarter performance, company officials said.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The press conference was originally scheduled at 1730 hours on Thursday.

As originally scheduled, TCS will inform the exchanges about its July-September performance after the board meeting, the officials said.

A scheduled call with analysts at 7 pm will be held as per schedule, they said.

The last rites of Ratan Tata, who passed away late on Wednesday evening, are scheduled to take place after 4 pm at central Mumbai's Worli on Thursday.

Tata breathed his last on Wednesday evening at a city hospital.