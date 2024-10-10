News
Home  » Business » TCS cancels Thursday's Q2 earnings press meet

TCS cancels Thursday's Q2 earnings press meet

Source: PTI
October 10, 2024 12:18 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has cancelled a press conference scheduled on Thursday evening to announce its second quarter performance, company officials said.

TCS

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The press conference was originally scheduled at 1730 hours on Thursday.

 

As originally scheduled, TCS will inform the exchanges about its July-September performance after the board meeting, the officials said.

A scheduled call with analysts at 7 pm will be held as per schedule, they said.

The last rites of Ratan Tata, who passed away late on Wednesday evening, are scheduled to take place after 4 pm at central Mumbai's Worli on Thursday.

Tata breathed his last on Wednesday evening at a city hospital.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
