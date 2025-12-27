HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Tata Steel's Dutch arms face euro1.4 bn lawsuit over pollution allegations

Tata Steel's Dutch arms face euro1.4 bn lawsuit over pollution allegations

By Saket Kumar
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 27, 2025 23:56 IST

x

Tata Steel’s two Dutch subsidiaries are facing a €1.4 billion lawsuit in the Netherlands alleging health and property damage caused by emissions from the company’s steelmaking operations, a charge which the Indian conglomerate labelled as “unsubstantiated and speculative”.

Tata Steel

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

In an exchange filing, Tata Steel said that environmental group Stichting Frisse Wind.nu (SFW) has served a writ of summons on Tata Steel Nederland BV and Tata Steel IJmuiden BV on December 19.

 

And the proceedings have begun before the District Court of North Holland in Haarlem under the Dutch Act on Collective Settlement of Mass Claims (WAMCA).

SFW has said that it is acting on behalf of residents living near Tata Steel’s IJmuiden plant.

The lawsuit relates to allegations that emissions of hazardous or harmful substances from Tata Steel’s operations in Velsen-Noord have adversely affected residents’ health and living conditions.

According to the filing, SFW is seeking approximately euro 1.4 billion in compensation, citing increased susceptibility to various health issues and loss of enjoyment of homes.

Justifying the claim, SFW said that average home values in the region lag those in comparable areas due to the impact of Tata Steel’s operations.

On its part, Tata Steel said that SFW has provided no supporting evidence.

The company said its Dutch subsidiaries, collectively referred to as TSN, reject the allegations and consider the claims to be without any basis.

“TSN considers that it has strong arguments to defend against the claims and will vehemently defend itself,” Tata Steel said.

The company also added that, in its assessment, SFW faces considerable challenges in establishing both the admissibility of the case and the merits of its claims.

Under the WAMCA framework, proceedings are conducted in two stages: Admissibility and merits, with each phase expected to take two-three years to conclude.

Tata Steel said that given the nature of the process, a discussion on the quantum of claims is not expected in the coming years thus limiting the likelihood of near term financial implications for the company.

The filing also disclosed that the SFW’s action is being funded by Redbreast Associates NV and Omni Bridgeway SA, both third party litigation funders.

SFW has published a compliance statement outlining the compensation structure for financiers.

It allows them to receive either a multiple of their investment or a share of any recovered amount, capped at 25 per cent.

Tata Steel said health and a clean living environment remain key priorities for its Dutch operations.

The company highlighted that TSN has made substantial investments under its Roadmap+ programme over the past five years to address concerns raised by neighbouring communities.

“TSN consistently ranks among the leading global blast furnace-based steel producers in terms of CO2 efficiency, with performance metrics well below both European and global averages,” it added.

Given these efforts, the company said it believes that SFW's claim lacks merit.

The company said it is examining the documents received from SFW, consulting legal counsel and assessing potential implications.

Saket Kumar in New Delhi
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Volume, margin concerns may weigh on United Breweries
Volume, margin concerns may weigh on United Breweries
Higher prices, demerger to boost Vedanta's margins
Higher prices, demerger to boost Vedanta's margins
Carmakers Gear Up To Hit Refresh Button
Carmakers Gear Up To Hit Refresh Button
SIP inflows top Rs 3 trn in 2025 for the first time
SIP inflows top Rs 3 trn in 2025 for the first time
Will India continue to be an attractive FDI destination?
Will India continue to be an attractive FDI destination?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Congress holds high-level meet, Shashi Tharoor, Siddaramaiah in attendance2:54

Congress holds high-level meet, Shashi Tharoor,...

Salman Khan cuts cake on his 60th birthday at Panvel Farmhouse3:32

Salman Khan cuts cake on his 60th birthday at Panvel...

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with paps1:43

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO