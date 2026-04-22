How Tata Steel Is Using AI To Transform Operations

Tata Steel is revolutionising its global operations by deploying a comprehensive AI strategy in partnership with Google Cloud, enhancing efficiency and precision across its value chain.

Key Points Tata Steel expands partnership with Google Cloud for enterprise-wide AI deployment.

Over 300 specialised AI agents deployed in nine months to enhance efficiency and precision.

'Zen AI' platform empowers employees to build and deploy their own AI agents.

Tata Steel Digital Assistant (TDA) centralises information across various data sources.

AI integration reduces customer service turnaround time by 50 per cent.

Tata Steel has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to deploy a unified, enterprise-wide artificial intelligence (AI) strategy across its global value chain.

Leveraging Google Cloud's technology stack, Tata Steel has successfully deployed a fleet of over 300 specialised AI agents in nine months to drive efficiency and precision across its operations, a company statement said.

AI Implementation and Employee Empowerment

"Working with Google Cloud has allowed us to turn AI from a technical experiment into a specialised partner for every employee. This isn't just about new tools; it's about a continuous engine of execution that enables our people to act on insights instantly.

"From predicting asset maintenance to reducing customer response times, we are using agentic AI to simplify the most complex parts of our business and drive execution at an entirely new scale," said Jayanta Banerjee, Chief Information Officer, Tata Steel.

Key Platforms Driving Digital Transformation

The digital transformation is being driven by two key platforms. The first, 'Zen AI', is an internal low-code platform that allows regular employees and frontline managers -- without data science backgrounds -- to build, test, and deploy their own specialised AI agents.

The second platform, the Tata Steel Digital Assistant (TDA), acts as a centralised command centre that synthesises previously siloed information across global public data, internal enterprise systems, and proprietary user data.

Operational Results and Efficiency Gains

According to the company, the AI deployment has already yielded significant operational results. The TDA currently assists the internal HR helpdesk in resolving over 70 per cent of routine employee tickets autonomously.

Additionally, AI integration in customer service has successfully reduced average turnaround time by 50 per cent by automatically analysing complaint artefacts and routing issues.

Tata Steel's adoption of AI reflects a broader trend of industrial companies leveraging cloud-based solutions to optimise processes and improve decision-making. The partnership with Google Cloud provides Tata Steel with access to advanced AI tools and infrastructure. This initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service across Tata Steel's global operations.