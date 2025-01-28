HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tata Projects constructing world's largest back-end semiconductor unit at Sanand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 28, 2025 23:56 IST

Tata Projects on Tuesday said the construction of the US-based chip company Micron Technology's semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand near Ahmedabad is going on in full swing.

Chip

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The facility is coming up in nearly 50 acres of area at Sanand industrial area and the construction began in July last year.

This semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility is being constructed by Tata Projects for Micron.

 

Giving details about the progress, a top executive of Tata Projects said the facility, once completed, will be the world's largest back-end semiconductor unit.

Sixty per cent of work on India's first semiconductor plant has already been completed, said Amit Agrawal, project director, Tata Projects.

"An ATMP facility is essentially a backend fab facility where testing, packaging and marking of semiconductors are carried out.

"This is perhaps the largest back-end semiconductor fab unit in the world. So far, 60 per cent of work has been completed on Phase-1 with the help of a total workforce of 3,500," Agrawal told reporters.

"We are currently undertaking civil work, mechanical, electrical and plumbing work along with engineering-related tasks as per the designs given by Micron," he said.

In June 2023, the Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Micron for setting up a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand.

The company had announced that the project would create nearly 5,000 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 indirect jobs once the facility is operational.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
