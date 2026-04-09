Tata Power Teams Up with Databricks to Develop AI-Driven Energy Solutions

Tata Power is collaborating with Databricks to build a cutting-edge AI platform, revolutionising energy systems through enhanced data analytics, improved efficiency, and smarter decision-making.

Key Points Tata Power partners with Databricks to create a future-ready data and AI platform for resilient energy systems.

The AI platform aims to improve operational efficiency, smarter decision-making, and scalable digital innovation across Tata Power's business clusters.

Databricks' Genie AI agent will enable Tata Power employees to access and analyse data more efficiently through natural language interface.

The collaboration seeks to unify data engineering, analytics, and AI on a single platform, integrating various data sources for better insights.

Tata Power on Thursday announced its collaboration with US-based Databricks to build a future-ready data and AI platform to enable faster innovation and more resilient, data-driven energy systems.

Tata Power, in a statement, said the enterprise-wide adoption of the Databricks platform will accelerate its data and AI transformation across all business clusters -- driving enhanced operational efficiency, smarter decision-making, and scalable digital innovation.

This unified platform will enable intelligent grid management, advanced power planning and optimisation, improved billing and collection efficiencies, accurate renewable forecasting, and operational excellence across solar manufacturing and rooftop businesses while delivering a seamless, single-view customer experience.

With Databricks, Tata Power can unify data engineering, analytics, and AI on a single, scalable platform, integrating edge, operational, and enterprise data, eliminating silos, and accelerating insight-led decision-making across the organisation, the statement added.

Databricks' Genie AI Agent

A key highlight of this transformation is the adoption of Genie, Databricks' AI agent that lets any employee talk to their data and get trusted answers instantly.

With its natural language interface, Genie redefines how organisations access enterprise data to quickly generate insights, dashboards, and analytics and make better decisions, faster.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "This partnership with Databricks marks a key milestone in our journey to build a future-ready, intelligent energy ecosystem."

Tata Power is reshaping customer energy behaviour across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

"Together, Databricks and Tata Power are building a unified and scalable platform that brings together data, apps, analytics, and AI agents - enabling faster innovation and more resilient, data-driven energy systems," said Nick Eayrs, Vice President of Field Engineering for Asia Pacific and Japan at Databricks in the statement.