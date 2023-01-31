News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Construction sector created jobs; migrant workers return: Survey

Construction sector created jobs; migrant workers return: Survey

Source: PTI
January 31, 2023 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Buoyancy in the real estate sector along with improved construction activities created jobs and facilitated the return of migrant workers to cities, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday said.

Construction

Photograph: Parivartan Sharma/Reuters

This assumes significance in view of loss of jobs due to lockdown restrictions imposed in various parts of the country from time to time amid different waves of pandemic since March 2020.

The survey points towards sustained recovery in the economic activities during 2022-23 fiscal year.

 

The Economic Survey underscores that vaccinations have facilitated the return of migrant workers to cities to work in construction sites as the rebound in consumption had a ripple effect on the housing market.

Meanwhile, the inventory overhang in the housing market witnessed a significant decline and fell to 33 month in Q3 of FY23 (October-December) from 42 months last year, it noted.

It also said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme has been directly providing jobs in rural areas and indirectly creating opportunities for rural households to diversify their sources of income generation.

Schemes like PM-Kisan and PM Garib Kalyan Yojana have helped in ensuring food security in the country, it stated.

The survey emphasized that growth is inclusive when it creates jobs.

It said both official and unofficial sources confirmed that employment levels have risen in the current financial year, as the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) shows that urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8 per cent in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2 per cent one year later (quarter ending September 2022).

This was accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate as well confirming the emergence of the economy out of the pandemic induced slowdown early in FY'23, it stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rupee may remain under depreciation pressure: Survey
Rupee may remain under depreciation pressure: Survey
India's economy to slow down. Survey reveals all
India's economy to slow down. Survey reveals all
Survey pegs 2024 economic growth at 6.5%
Survey pegs 2024 economic growth at 6.5%
Bodies Bodies Bodies Review
Bodies Bodies Bodies Review
'Asaram habitual offender': Prosecution seeks lifer
'Asaram habitual offender': Prosecution seeks lifer
SEE: SRK Like Never Before!
SEE: SRK Like Never Before!
Pak blast: Head of suspected suicide bomber found
Pak blast: Head of suspected suicide bomber found

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Markets Are On A Weak Wicket. Hold Onto Cash'

'Markets Are On A Weak Wicket. Hold Onto Cash'

Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?

Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances