Strong demand drivers likely to cushion TaMo

A pickup in freight rates, rising fleet utilisation and a long-awaited replacement cycle are breathing fresh life into India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market, strengthening the investment case for Tata Motors’ CV arm (TMCV).

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Fleet utilisation levels have climbed to 74-80 per cent

Ebitda rose 19 per cent to Rs 2,720 crore.

Recent price hikes should help offset commodity cost pressures

Tata Motors plans to deliver around 6,000 buses to various states next year.

It expects double-digit CV demand growth to sustain

Despite a broadly steady December quarter (Q3) performance, brokerages remain divided on whether the upswing is strong enough to offset margin pressures.

There are also other issues like adverse product mix and concerns around market share and overseas exposure, reflected in a wide divergence in ratings and target prices.

What brokerages say

Nomura, which has a “buy” rating on the Tata Motors stock with a target price of Rs 547, sees clear signs of a CV upcycle gathering

momentum, driven by improving industry fundamentals.

According to the brokerage, fleet utilisation levels have climbed to 74-80 per cent and freight rates have moved higher.

This is following recent goods and services tax (GST) rate changes, and replacement demand has begun to revive as transporter profitability improves and financing costs ease.Reflecting this trend, Tata Motors’ CV segment posted revenue of Rs 21,700 crore in the December quarter, up 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 19 per cent to Rs 2,720 crore.

Ebitda margin stood at 12.5 per cent, broadly in line with consensus expectations, though slightly below Nomura’s estimate of 13 per cent.

Nomura flagged a miss on average selling prices (ASPs), which declined 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 19.1 lakh, largely due to an adverse product mix.

Nevertheless, it believes recent price hikes should help offset commodity cost pressures, while moderating discounts could support margins going forward.

The management commentary, as cited by Nomura, pointed to a positive demand outlook for at least until the first half of FY27.

It would be aided by rising tipper demand, healthy prospects in the bus segment, particularly electric buses, and strong export growth, driven by Saarc nations and Africa.

Tata Motors' future plan

Tata Motors plans to deliver around 6,000 buses to various states next year.

Emkay Global Financial Services also remains constructive on the CV cycle, maintaining a “buy’”rating with a target price of Rs 650, and describing the December quarter as “steady” despite a modest revenue miss.

The brokerage highlighted Tata Motors’ market-share gains in domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs), with its share rising nearly 100 basis points (bps) sequentially to about 47.9 per cent.

ASPs fell around 2 per cent sequentially due to an unfavourable mix, reflecting a lean bus quarter and higher small commercial vehicle volumes.

Emkay Research noted that underlying demand drivers remain robust.

These include a 2-5 per cent rise in freight rates post GST changes, a 23 per cent Y-o-Y increase in e-way bill volumes, and improving transporter profitability.

Commodity headwinds, estimated to have impacted margins by about 50 bps each in the December and March quarters, have largely been addressed through portfolio-wide price hikes of about 1 per cent taken in January 2026, along with tighter control on discounts, Emkay Research said.

It expects double-digit CV demand growth to sustain until at least the first half of FY27 and believes Tata Motors is well positioned to lead a multi-year upcycle.

In contrast, Motilal Oswal Research struck a more cautious tone, reiterating its ‘neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 431.

The brokerage flagged margin pressure from higher input costs as a key reason for Tata Motors’ earnings miss against its estimates in the December quarter.

It expressed concern over a gradual loss of market share across key CV segments.

Motilal Oswal Research also highlighted risks from the company’s Iveco acquisition, which could expose Tata Motors to global macro uncertainties and lead to a derating if overseas demand weakens.

While it has already factored in a recovery in domestic CV demand, estimating a 9 per cent volume growth over FY25-28, it believes margins are likely to remain stable rather than expand meaningfully.

After the recent rally, Motilal Oswal Research said the stock appears fairly valued at over 24 times FY27 estimated earnings, limiting further upside in the near term.