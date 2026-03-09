Street Signs: Narrowing window, upping the colo game, and test of patience

For many, international schemes offered by domestic mutual funds have been the simplest gateway to global exposure.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Narrowing window

With domestic markets turning choppy, investors are increasingly scouting for opportunities overseas to diversify portfolios and hedge against a weakening rupee.

For many, international schemes offered by domestic mutual funds have been the simplest gateway to global exposure.

That window, however, may narrow again.

The industry’s $7 billion overseas investment limit for mutual funds is close to being fully utilised.

In anticipation, ICICI Prudential AMC has said it will stop accepting fresh investments in three of its international schemes — US Bluechip Equity Fund, Nasdaq 100 Index Fund and Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Funds — from Monday.

Other fund houses could follow if their headroom runs out.

Market participants say any broad-based pause may redirect flows towards the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) route, including structures available through GIFT City, as investors look for alternative channels to maintain global allocations.

Upping the colo game

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) appears to be stepping on the accelerator in the colocation (colo) race.

The exchange, which already houses over 2,000 colo racks, has the capacity to scale this up to 4,500 racks — signalling confidence in sustained demand from brokers and proprietary trading firms seeking low-latency access.

In its latest circular, the exchange raised the ceiling on permissible interactive IPs across rack variants and loosened curbs under the colocation-as-a-service (CaaS) framework.

The move follows a recent tweak in annual recovery charges for connectivity and colo services, where the bourse offered a 50 per cent reduction in message charges on Wednesdays and Thursdays across most categories.

Experts said the steps suggest a clear objective to deepen liquidity, attract incremental algo and high-frequency flow, and pre-empt competitive pressures from rival exchanges.

Test of patience

The ongoing turbulence in the market is emerging as a real test of patience and resilience for domestic investors.

A recent note by Zerodha captures just how dramatically India’s capital markets have evolved in a short span of time.

From being an obscure “backwater” — marked by low participation and cumbersome paperwork to open accounts — the markets have moved decisively into the mainstream, witnessing explosive growth in both participation and activity.

In barely five years, the number of unique investors has surged from a few million to roughly 110 million.

The note argues that the migration of household savings from traditional avenues such as bank deposits to market-linked instruments is structural, not merely a byproduct of a raging bull market.

Yet, the real test lies ahead.

“The question now is whether this survives the next proper bear market.

"It looks like the start of a secular shift. But we won’t really know until the tourists leave for good and only the serious money remains,” the note observed wryly.