Stock markets end marginally lower in volatile trade

Stock markets end marginally lower in volatile trade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: September 29, 2025 17:14 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower in a volatile session on Monday, extending their downtrend to the seventh day, as bank stocks were dragged by persistent foreign fund outflows ahead of the RBI's interest rate decision later this week.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

After gyrating between gains and losses in a restricted trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 61.52 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 80,364.94.

During the day, it hit a high of 80,851.38 and a low of 80,248.84.

 

Falling for the seventh consecutive session, the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 19.80 points or 0.08 per cent to 24,634.90.

Nifty has dropped more than 3 per cent in the seven straight sessions due to selling by foreign investors.

Among Sensex firms, Maruti, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

However, Titan, State Bank of India, Eternal and Trent were among the major gainers.

"The domestic market concluded a volatile session on a flat note as investors turned more cautious ahead of a holiday-led truncated week and continued FII selling. Lack of clarity in the US-India trade deal and prolonged pressure on IT & pharma indices are near-term concerns for the market," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,687.58 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,843.21 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.25 per cent to $69.25 a barrel.

