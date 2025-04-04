Stock exchanges ease technical glitch norms for brokers

The exchanges have also revised the instances which will be considered a technical glitch excluding instances where the broker is not at fault.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Stock exchanges relaxed the norms on financial disincentives for stock brokers due to technical glitches effective from Tuesday.

Disruptions due to issues at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), back-office or operational issues that do not impact trading and settlement, and technology issues around processing of new trading accounts or due payment gateways will be exempted from monetary penalties.

Such glitches, however, will have to be reported by stock brokers according to guidelines.

The stock exchanges published the revised guidelines and the details on Friday, following approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The first and second instances of technical glitches will lead to an observation letter and an administrative warning, respectively.

However, from the third instance (in the same financial year) onwards, penalties will be imposed.

Specified stock brokers, usually larger players, will have to pay Rs 50,000 for every instance, while others will have to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000. This would increase progressively for further glitches.

After the sixth instance, stock brokers can be restricted from onboarding new clients until the exchange is satisfied with corrective measures.

While levying penalty of no on-boarding of new clients, only those technical glitch incidents will be considered where more than 5 per cent of active clients (as on previous trading day of the glitch day) duly certified by the auditor are affected due to the glitch, notes the circular.

Further, an upper limit has also been set under the framework for penalties related to delay in informing the exchanges about the glitch or submitting the preliminary incident report or root-cause analysis report.