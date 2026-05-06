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Sterlite Technologies To Boost US Manufacturing With $100 Million Investment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 19:39 IST

Sterlite Technologies is set to invest up to $100 million in the United States to bolster its manufacturing capacity for AI data centres and telecom clients, creating hundreds of jobs.

Key Points

  • Sterlite Technologies plans to invest up to $100 million in the US to enhance manufacturing capabilities.
  • The investment aims to support AI data centres and telecom customers with connectivity solutions.
  • This expansion is projected to create 400-500 jobs in the United States.
  • Sterlite Technologies seeks to strengthen its manufacturing capacity for optical fibre cables.
  • The investment was announced at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland.

Broadband technology company Sterlite Technologies plans to invest up to USD 100 million in the US to strengthen its manufacturing capacity for AI data centres and telecom customers, the company said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the company at the federal programme SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland.

 

Sterlite Technologies' US Expansion Plans

"Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) announced to invest up to USD 100 million in the United States to offer connectivity solutions, including terminated optical fibre cables. This investment is expected to strengthen its manufacturing capacity for AI data centres and telecom customers in the US," a statement said.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is a 4-day event that promotes the US as a premier investment destination, connecting multinational companies with US economic development organisations to facilitate business investment and job creation.

Impact on Optical Connectivity and Data Centres

STL has agreements with major customers in the US to fulfil their high-speed optical connectivity and data centre requirements.

"This investment is also expected to create 400-500 jobs," the statement said.

Building the AI Backbone

STL CEO Rahul Puri said that the investment will ensure that the infrastructure required to build a strong AI backbone behind global intelligence is scalable and reliable.

"By owning the entire value chain, from glass to data centre portfolio, we are excited to enable our customers to build the physical foundation for the AI era," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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