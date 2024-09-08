News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SpiceJet's Ajay Singh may sell over 10% stake

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh may sell over 10% stake

Source: PTI
September 08, 2024 23:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SpiceJet promoter and chairman Ajay Singh may offload more than 10 per cent stake in the struggling carrier as part of the latest funding round that is expected to close by the end of September, according to sources.

SpiceJet

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The budget carrier -- which is grappling with multiple woes, including financial challenges, legal battles and grounding of aircraft -- is looking to raise money that will help it meet various obligations.

 

One of the sources said that Singh could offload up to a 15 per cent stake in the airline if certain conditions are conducive.

Singh, who is the chairman and managing director, would be offloading around 10 per cent shareholding in the airline and the quantum could go up, the second source said.

For the proposed QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), there is already a commitment for up to Rs 2,000 crore and the airline is in discussions with potential investors.

Meetings with investors have been held in India and overseas, the sources in the know said.

There was no official comment from SpiceJet.

The funding round is expected to be completed by the end of September.

At the end of June 2024, the promoter group had a little over 47 per cent stake in the carrier, as per data available on the BSE.

SpiceJet, which had a fleet of 74 planes in 2019, is currently operating around 20 aircraft.

On Friday, the airline said it plans to mop up Rs 3,200 crore through QIP, warrants and capital infusion by the promoter, the airline said in a presentation.

The funds will be utilised to take back the grounded fleet in operations, liability settlement, new fleet induction and other general purposes.

"Spicejet plans to raise Rs 2,500 crore through QIP and Rs 736 crore through previous warrants and promoter infusion, the airline said in an investor presentation," it had said in the presentation to investors.

In January, SpiceJet could raise only Rs 1,060 crore through preferential issues against its Rs 2,250 crore funding plan that was announced in December 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Tata Boss Chandra Earns
What Tata Boss Chandra Earns
Planning A Trip To Dubai? Read This
Planning A Trip To Dubai? Read This
Why There Is A Surge In Demat Accounts
Why There Is A Surge In Demat Accounts
Can India become a chip manufacturing hub?
Can India become a chip manufacturing hub?
Rishabh Pant, Bumrah return for Bangladesh Test
Rishabh Pant, Bumrah return for Bangladesh Test
Govt orders probe as don made 'mahant' in Almora jail
Govt orders probe as don made 'mahant' in Almora jail
AAP-Cong alliance in Haryana not final yet: Sources
AAP-Cong alliance in Haryana not final yet: Sources

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

IPOs Soar on Bullish Market

IPOs Soar on Bullish Market

IPO Investors Sell IPO Shares In A Week!

IPO Investors Sell IPO Shares In A Week!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances