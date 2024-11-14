News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » SpiceJet settles $90.8 mn dispute; now owns 13 Q400 planes

SpiceJet settles $90.8 mn dispute; now owns 13 Q400 planes

Source: PTI
November 14, 2024 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SpiceJet on Thursday said it has settled a $90.8 million dispute with Export Development Canada for a total consideration of $22.5 million, leading to the airline taking ownership of 13 Q400 planes.

SpiceJet

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

This resolution will result in savings of $68.3 million (Rs 574 crore), it said.

 

The crisis-hit airline, which recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, has also acquired the full ownership of 13 EDC-financed Q400 aircraft and the development will help in reducing operational costs.

In a release, the carrier said it has "fully settled a $90.8 million (Rs 763 crore) dispute with Export Development Canada (EDC) for a total of $22.5 million".

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said the resolution allows the airline to move forward with a strengthened balance sheet and focus on getting Q400 aircraft back into service as quickly as possible.

Details about the airline's operational fleet could not be immediately ascertained.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Coming! Purge In EV 2 Wheeler Market
Coming! Purge In EV 2 Wheeler Market
Why You Need A Child Insurance Plan
Why You Need A Child Insurance Plan
Diwali celebrated on US Capitol Hill on grand scale
Diwali celebrated on US Capitol Hill on grand scale
Swiggy: From a forgotten idea to Rs 1 trn mcap
Swiggy: From a forgotten idea to Rs 1 trn mcap
Gladiator II Premiere: She Stole The Show
Gladiator II Premiere: She Stole The Show

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances