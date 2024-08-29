News
Rediff.com  » Business » SpiceJet placed under enhanced surveillance

SpiceJet placed under enhanced surveillance

Source: PTI
August 29, 2024 21:43 IST
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure safety of the airline's operations.

SpiceJet

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet, DGCA said it conducted a special audit of the airline's engineering facilities on August 7 and 8 and certain deficiencies were found during the audit.

 

"In light of the past record and the special audit carried out in August 2024, SpiceJet has once again been placed under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect.

"This would entail an increase in the number of spot checks/night surveillance with a view to ensure safety of operations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release.

In 2023 also, the regulator had placed SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance.

After a series of occurrences reported on the Spicejet fleet in 2022, a special drive of spot checks was undertaken during which the airline was permitted to release aircraft for operations only after confirming to DGCA that all reported defects/malfunctions had been rectified, the release noted.

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet said its scheduled flights from Dubai are operating normally now after flight cancellations due to operational reasons.

According to reports, the airline had to cancel flights over non-payment of certain dues to Dubai airport.

The no-frills carrier has been grappling with multiple headwinds, including financial and legal woes, and is also in the process of raising funds.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
