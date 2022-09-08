News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sony merger: NCLT directs Zee to call shareholder meet on October 14

Sony merger: NCLT directs Zee to call shareholder meet on October 14

By BS Reporter
September 08, 2022 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed Zee Entertainment to convene a shareholders' meet on October 14 for approving the merger with Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Network).

Zee

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The order, passed on August 24, but uploaded to the bourses on Wednesday, comes close on the heels of the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s observation that the $10-billion merger could hurt competition and that greater scrutiny of the deal was needed.

"This Tribunal hereby directs that a meeting of the equity shareholders of the applicant company (Zee) be convened and held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 4 p.m. for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed scheme," the NCLT order read.

 

A Zee Entertainment spokesperson reiterated the same point in a statement released on Wednesday.

Last week, Zee had written to CCI after its initial observations became public, citing latest TV viewership data that showed that the merged entity would have lower market share and wouldn't lead to concentration of power.

Zee had submitted TV viewership data for the financial year ended March 2022 and year-to-date data for the ongoing fiscal (FY23).

The data showed that the shares of four channels of the merged entity had come down compared to financial year ended March 2021–the data used by the CCI to scrutinise the Zee-Sony merger.

Some legal experts had said that the proposed merger could go through if these adjustments were made.

The NCLT order also comes a month after Zee announced that it had received approval from BSE and the National Stock Exchange for the merger with Sony, paving the way for the merger process to move to the next stage.

Last December, the companies had signed definitive agreements to merge Zee into Sony and combine their linear TV networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.

The transaction would create the second-largest entertainment network, after Disney-Star in India, analysts had said back then.

The merged company would retain Zee’s stock market listing, though Sony would provide a large cash injection and control a majority shareholding of close to 51 per cent.

Zee’s Punit Goenka would lead the combined company as MD and CEO.

The majority of the board of directors would be nominated by the Sony Group and would include the current MD and CEO, N P Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter
Source: source
 
Print this article
SpiceJet-Kalanithi Maran spat: Ex-SC judge to mediate
SpiceJet-Kalanithi Maran spat: Ex-SC judge to mediate
Chips: Can India Be A World Leader?
Chips: Can India Be A World Leader?
India edges out China in creating new unicorns
India edges out China in creating new unicorns
Ranbir to Raj: Bollywood's FIRE POWER
Ranbir to Raj: Bollywood's FIRE POWER
SpiceJet-Kalanithi Maran spat: Ex-SC judge to mediate
SpiceJet-Kalanithi Maran spat: Ex-SC judge to mediate
Megha Pansare's Long Fight For Justice
Megha Pansare's Long Fight For Justice
What Ananya Is OBSESSED With!
What Ananya Is OBSESSED With!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Small-caps fail to match mid-caps in August

Small-caps fail to match mid-caps in August

FinMin to kick-start Budget exercise from October 10

FinMin to kick-start Budget exercise from October 10

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances