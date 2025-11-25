HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Small and midcap multiples bubble, but PEG keeps lid on

Small and midcap multiples bubble, but PEG keeps lid on

By Samie Modak
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 14:46 IST

x

Despite trailing the benchmark Nifty 50, small and midcap (SMID) stocks appear pricey on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis.

Small and midcap stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Nifty trades at roughly 21x forward earnings, compared with around 28x for both the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices.

But growth-adjusted valuations tell a different story.

 

On a P/E-to-growth (PEG) basis, the broader market looks more reasonably priced.

Goldman Sachs reports that the Nifty Smallcap 100 trades at a PEG of 1.3x and the Nifty Midcap 100 at 1.1x, compared with 1.5x for the Nifty 50.

“India’s high valuation has long been a primary investor concern. At about 23x 12-month forward earnings, India remains the most expensive market in emerging markets.

"We expect a moderate derating of 5 per cent in our base case and 9 per cent in a bear-case scenario over the next two years,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“While SMIDs are more expensive than largecaps, they look reasonable in terms of PEG ratios when adjusted for expected earnings growth.”

Ambit Capital, in a recent note, observed that over the past three years, large, mid, and smallcaps have posted compound annual growth rates of 14 per cent, 24 per cent, and 25 per cent, respectively.

A strong PEG profile indicates SMIDs are expected to generate superior earnings growth, even though Ambit forecasts Nifty Smallcap earnings to decline in 2025-26 — the first contraction in five years.

Analysts caution that while SMID bets can be rewarding with outsized returns, their earnings are more volatile, making careful stock selection essential.

Samie Modak
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt: Boost AI Now or Lose IT Edge
Govt: Boost AI Now or Lose IT Edge
Why IT Firms Face 5-10% Payroll Hike
Why IT Firms Face 5-10% Payroll Hike
Retail Investors Hit 17-Year High In Equity Options
Retail Investors Hit 17-Year High In Equity Options
Rupee Fall: Who Stands To Gain?
Rupee Fall: Who Stands To Gain?
DPDP to Push Up IT Costs for Banks, Firms
DPDP to Push Up IT Costs for Banks, Firms

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

webstory image 2

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 3

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement prevails among the devotees who have come to Ayodhya, expressing their happiness, they said this 3:25

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement...

Boosts collaboration between Start-Ups says UAE-India CEPA director on UAE-INDIA Start-Up series0:35

Boosts collaboration between Start-Ups says UAE-India...

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN Youth Event says Trailer Tha Picture Baaki Hai3:00

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO