Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23

Parliament's Budget Session will be held between July 22 and August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves the finance ministry to present the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament, February 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on July 23.

Rijiju said, "Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business)."

This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term amid high anticipation following President Droupadi Murmu's assertion that it will be marked by many historic steps.

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she had said major social and economic decisions will be a highlight of the budget.

An interim budget was presented in February due to the Lok Sabha polls, which were held in April-June.