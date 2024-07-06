News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23

Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2024 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parliament's Budget Session will be held between July 22 and August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves the finance ministry to present the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament, February 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on July 23.

Rijiju said, "Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business)."

This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term amid high anticipation following President Droupadi Murmu's assertion that it will be marked by many historic steps.

 

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she had said major social and economic decisions will be a highlight of the budget.

An interim budget was presented in February due to the Lok Sabha polls, which were held in April-June.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget 2024: What India Inc wants from Nirmalaji
Budget 2024: What India Inc wants from Nirmalaji
Time To Make Budget More Transparent
Time To Make Budget More Transparent
Step-By-Step Guide For ITR Filing
Step-By-Step Guide For ITR Filing
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
Ayodhya win defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul
Ayodhya win defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul
Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet
Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Work Begins On The Full Budget

Work Begins On The Full Budget

Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?

Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances