News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Many countries interested in bilateral rupee trade: Sitharaman

Many countries interested in bilateral rupee trade: Sitharaman

Source: PTI
September 13, 2022 20:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said many countries have evinced interest for bilateral trade in the rupee after the RBI announced a mechanism recently.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Speaking at Mindmine Summit 2022, she said this along with other steps taken by the government is towards full capital account convertibility.

"It isn't the rouble-rupee which was in the old format.

 

"Now this (bilateral rupee trade) formulation, which I am glad the RBI has come up at a time which was so critical," she said when asked if India is ready for capital account convertibility.

Highlighting that many countries have evinced interest in trade in the rupee, she said, in a way it is opening the Indian economy more than what can be imagined.

"Post-pandemic, India is coming up with so many out-of-the-box solutions...I would like to highlight the fact that we are a lot more open with the Indian economy, a lot more open in the way we are talking to countries, we are willing to have our digital platform become interoperable between countries to enable cross-border transactions," she said.

It is to be noted that the RBI in July issued a detailed circular asking banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in the rupee in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency.

The announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow cross-border trade transactions in the rupee is a timely move and a step towards internationalisation of the currency.

Currently, a large part of bilateral trade between India and Russia is getting settled in the rupee due to sanctions imposed by the US and Europe following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

The RBI had said that for settlement of trade transactions, banks concerned will require special rupee vostro accounts of correspondent banks of the partner trading country.

"Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism shall make payment in INR which shall be credited into the special vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller/supplier," it had said.

Exporters undertaking overseas shipments of goods and services through this mechanism will be paid the export proceeds in the rupees from the balances in the designated special vostro account.

As per the circular, the rupee surplus balance held can be used for permissible capital and current account transactions in accordance with the mutual agreement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
How gold is being imported under the guise of platinum
How gold is being imported under the guise of platinum
China's zero-Covid move could hit India
China's zero-Covid move could hit India
BJP march turns violent, Kolkata, Howrah turn warzone
BJP march turns violent, Kolkata, Howrah turn warzone
Sitharaman compares India Inc to 'Hanuman'
Sitharaman compares India Inc to 'Hanuman'
Ishran Jahan probe officer sacked, HC stays order
Ishran Jahan probe officer sacked, HC stays order
Right to fight election not a fundamental right: SC
Right to fight election not a fundamental right: SC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RInfra had filed arbitration claim of Rs 500 cr: Adani

RInfra had filed arbitration claim of Rs 500 cr: Adani

Gujarat bags Foxconn's Rs 1.54 lakh cr chip project

Gujarat bags Foxconn's Rs 1.54 lakh cr chip project

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances