Siemens Energy India net profit rises 31% to Rs 360 cr in Q2

Siemens Energy India net profit rises 31% to Rs 360 cr in Q2

November 25, 2025 14:03 IST
November 25, 2025 14:03 IST

Siemens Energy India on Tuesday posted an over 31 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 360 crore during July-September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Siemens Energy

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Its net profit stood at Rs 274 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, a company statement said.

The company follows fiscal year from October to September.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,646 crore in the repo

 

rting quarter as compared to Rs 2,079 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The company stated that the order backlog was at Rs 16,205 crore, up 47 per cent in comparison to FY24.

The orders were stable in Q4 FY25 due to the advancement of orders into Q3 FY25, which is also evident in the 47 per cent increase in order backlog as of September 2025 compared to September 2024.

The profit margin was impacted by change in revenue mix with a higher share of project business.

New Orders stood at Rs 2,351 crore in the reporting quarter, up from Rs 2,331 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors has recommended a 200 per cent dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each.

"Our businesses delivered another strong quarter, continuing the solid performance in FY2025.

"Healthy order backlog and continuous operational excellence helped us improve profitability for Q4 FY2025 and for the financial year ended September 30, 2025," Guilherme Mendonca, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Energy India, said.

India's electricity and electrification demand remains strong, driven by rising domestic consumption, public capex, industrial growth, and data centres.

To meet this momentum, SEIL is expanding its transformer and switchgear factories and has launched a state-of-the-art Industrial Steam Turbine Service Centre in Raipur.

