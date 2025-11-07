Shiv Nadar Donates 7.4 Cr Every Day!

Shiv Nadar and family donated Rs 2,708 crore (Rs 27.08 billion) in 2024-2025.

IMAGE: Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL Technologies. Photograph: Kind courtesy wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

HCL Technologies Founder Shiv Nadar and family, through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, have retained their pole position with donations worth Rs 2,708 crore (Rs 27.08 billion) in 2024-2025 (FY25), which is about Rs 7.4 crore (Rs 74 million) worth of donations per day, according to a report on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025.

Shiv Nadar and family's donations were up by 26 per cent compared to FY24, with their donations focused on education, and art & culture, the report said.

In second position is Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani and family, with donations worth Rs 626 crore (Rs 6.26 billion) in FY25, which went up by 54 per cent.

The Bajaj family came at the third spot with donations worth Rs 446 crore (Rs 4.46 billion) in FY25, up by 27 per cent.

'If only personal philanthropy is considered, Shiv Nadar and family still rank first with a donation of Rs 2,537 crore (Rs 25.37 billion), followed by Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani,' the report stated.

In FY25, a total 191 individuals featured in the list while FY24 saw 203 individuals.

However, the average donation amount grew by Rs 54 crore (Rs 540 million) in FY25 from Rs 43 crore (Rs 430 million) in FY24.

This follows the overall rise in wealth creation in India, with the threshold to enter the list surging by 160 per cent in the last five years, the report added.

The threshold to enter India's Top-10 philanthropists has more than doubled, from Rs 74 crore (Rs 740 million) in FY20 to Rs 173 crore (Rs 1.73 billion) in FY25.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India, told Business Standard that total donation has gone up by 15 to 20 per cent compared to FY24, and almost doubled with an 85 per cent growth compared to the last three financial years.

Cumulatively, 191 people in the list donated Rs 10,380 crore (Rs 103.80 billion) in FY25.

"India is doing pretty well compared to China. If you look at big-ticket philanthropies of more than Rs 100 crore, that number in India is 18, almost on a par with China.

"Imagine China's GDP is almost $20 trillion and India's is only $4 trillion, yet we are matching China in big philanthropies.

"I am pretty sure India will be a role model for global philanthropy in the coming years," said Junaid.

This comes after the Top-25 people listed in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 donated Rs 50,000 crore (Rs 500 billion) in five financial years, an average of Rs 46 crore (Rs 460 million) every single day.

The report added that the cumulative giving has quadrupled since FY17, reflecting a sustained rise in large-scale philanthropy in the country.

Additionally, the number of self-made philanthropists has jumped to 101 in FY25, marking an increase of 36 from FY23.

In the fourth position came Kumar Mangalam Birla and family with a total donation of Rs 440 crore (Rs 4.40 billion), followed by Gautam Adani and family with donations worth Rs 386 crore (Rs 3.86 billion) in FY25.

At the age of 39, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath became the youngest philanthropist for the fourth time, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the report highlighted that Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, who recently completed a major exit with Temasek Holdings acquiring a controlling stake in Manipal Hospitals, has broken the Rs 100 crore mark in personal philanthropy.

He donated Rs 160 crore (Rs 1.60 billion) in FY25, and entered the Top-5 most generous in personal capacity.

'Co-founders and the families of information technology (IT) services firm Infosys Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh, Rohini Nilekani, and Kumari Shibulal collectively donated over Rs 850 crore (8.5 billion) in FY25, averaging more than Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) in giving each day, marking a record for philanthropy stemming from a single company,' the report stated.

Junaid added that Indian philanthropy is being shaped by four key wealth-creation groups -- like multi-generation family businesses such as the Ambanis, who continue to play a dominant role.

And, new-age entrepreneurs and young leaders like Binny Bansal and the Infosys co-founders, who entered the list this year, are building a strong culture of giving and setting the tone for sustained future philanthropy.

'Ritesh Agarwal of PRISM, though not yet on the list, is already laying the groundwork for long-term philanthropic engagement.

'Third, non-resident Indians (NRIs) like Yusuff Ali are increasingly giving back to their home states, deepening local impact.

'And finally, capital providers, venture capital and private equity leaders like Prashanth Prakash are driving a shift towards more institutional, cause-led philanthropy.'

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff