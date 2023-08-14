News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Share of L&T's slow-moving projects in order book at multi-year low

Share of L&T's slow-moving projects in order book at multi-year low

By Amritha Pillay
August 14, 2023 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The share of slow-moving orders in the overall order book of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is at a multi-year low.

L&T

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

This has led to a renewed focus on fast-moving orders.

A mix of factors such as commodity price fluctuations, robust order inflow and strong sectoral demand have put capital goods order book in the fast lane, analysts and company executives said.

L&T, with its large presence in the capital goods sector, is often seen as the bellwether for trends in this space.

 

For the June 2023 quarter, the company told analysts that the share of slow-moving orders in its total book was less than one per cent.

As of June, L&T’s total order book was at Rs. 4.12 trillion.

An email query sent to L&T, seeking details on what led to the fall in slow-moving orders, remained unanswered.

However, L&T is not an outlier.

The company’s competitors confirm a similar trend.

“Slow-moving as a percentage of our order book at the moment, is the lowest ever,” said Ashish Bhandari, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Thermax Global.

“In the last two-three years, project-related approvals have witnessed improved pace and come for bidding after financial closure.

"Some have come to the bidding stage only once all clearances are in place. This has helped,” said Anupama Arora, vice-president and sector head – corporate ratings, ICRA.

There is more than the streamlining of approvals.

Order inflow has been robust for capital goods companies.

For the June 2023 quarter, L&T reported a 57 per cent growth in order inflow.

Thermax said order book grew 11 per cent and CG Power and Industrial Solutions reported a 47 per cent rise in order intake, all on a year-on-year (YoY) comparison.

Arora said the robust order inflow also allows capital goods companies to choose projects and avoid those with delay potential.

Bhandari added that the demand growth in certain sectors is also aiding the client's perspective.

“Clients have a demand pull, so they do not wish to stall projects,” he said.

Another reason for the lower share of slow-moving orders, Bhandari said, was stabilisation of pandemic disrupted supply-chains.

Top executives from L&T have pointed out that orders booked at lower commodity prices during the pandemic have strained margins of the company.

Arora said this has made both companies and clients conscious about project time-frames.

“The recent fluctuation in commodity prices have made both companies and clients conscious as many of these are fixed-cost contracts,” she added.

  • L&T is in talks to buy out Nuclear Power Corporation of India’s share in one of its forging joint venture companies
  • Company is looking at green hydrogen in three modes
  • L&T’s planned electrolyser factory at Hazira will involve an investment of Rs 500 crore
  • In 2022, IndianOil, L&T, and ReNew announced a JV to develop nascent green hydrogen sector
  • IndianOil and L&T have also signed a binding term sheet to form a JV to manufacture and sell electrolysers used in green hydrogen
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Amritha Pillay
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Make in India can't happen overnight'
'Make in India can't happen overnight'
'Private investors will wait for election results'
'Private investors will wait for election results'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
Red Fort's Tryst With India's Destiny
Red Fort's Tryst With India's Destiny
'It took 19 yrs to become the actor I am'
'It took 19 yrs to become the actor I am'
Suhana: Biryani Brings People Together
Suhana: Biryani Brings People Together
Mobile internet restored in Nuh 2 weeks after violence
Mobile internet restored in Nuh 2 weeks after violence

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing

MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing

Mumbai realty firm stocks may climb wall of worry

Mumbai realty firm stocks may climb wall of worry

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances