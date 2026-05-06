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ServiceNow Enhances AI Control Tower For Enterprise Governance

By Vilas Tokale
4 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 15:33 IST

ServiceNow's expanded AI Control Tower provides enterprises with enhanced governance and control over their AI systems, agents, and workflows, regardless of their location.

Key Points

  • ServiceNow expands its AI Control Tower with new capabilities for comprehensive AI system governance.
  • The enhanced AI Control Tower integrates with major cloud platforms and enterprise applications for end-to-end management.
  • ServiceNow partners with Microsoft to govern AI agents across systems, teams, and tools.
  • New AI Learning Guide and SimStudio within ServiceNow University to enhance AI skills development.
  • ServiceNow introduces Project Arc, an autonomous desktop agent secured by Nvidia and governed by AI Control Tower.

ServiceNow, a leading AI platform for business transformation, has announced the expansion of its AI Control Tower offering with new capabilities that give enterprises control over every AI system, agent, and workflow, regardless of where it runs.

The announcement was made by ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott in the inaugural keynote of the 'Knowledge 2026' annual conference, underway in Las Vegas from May 5 to 7.

 

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang was also present at the event.

Enhanced AI Governance and Integration

First introduced at the Knowledge 2025 conference, the solution has evolved into a comprehensive, end-to-end platform through 30 new enterprise integrations spanning Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, as well as enterprise applications like SAP, Oracle and Workday, a company release said.

The update also delivers continuous runtime monitoring with live alerts and deep observability into AI agent behaviour, including reasoning and decision paths.

Expanded Risk and Security Frameworks

It introduces expanded risk and compliance frameworks aligned to global standards, enhanced security through integration with Veza, an identity security platform that helps organisations visualise, manage, and control, and take action on data across cloud and on-premises systems.

AI-native experiences, voice, and intelligent approvals show customers where AI drives the most value and embeds directly into the flow of work.

The AI Control Tower has evolved from visibility and management into a comprehensive, end-to-end solution, the company said.

Customer Perspectives on ServiceNow AI

"Enterprises are under real pressure to deploy AI and show results, but there's a major gap between adoption and accountability," said Jon Sigler, executive vice president and general manager of AI Platform at ServiceNow.

Rachel Cameron, VP of performance and improvement at Rolls Royce, said ServiceNow AI has transformed her company's digital self-service, delivering critical information directly into workflows.

Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, group CIO at HDFC Bank, said, "As India's largest private sector bank, we operate at a scale where AI governance isn't optional, it's foundational. We run ServiceNow AI across IT and risk, and AI Control Tower is the common governance layer across all of it, giving us the visibility to manage every AI use case and the confidence to scale".

Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

At the Knowledge 2026 event, ServiceNow also announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises govern and manage AI agents across systems, teams, and tools.

The integration extends ServiceNow AI Control Tower's governance capabilities across the Microsoft Agent 365 ecosystem, enabling enterprises to gain greater visibility, governance, and control over AI agents operating across Microsoft and ServiceNow environments, the release said.

The partnership further strengthens the companies' collaboration around autonomous IT operations by combining ServiceNow's workflow intelligence and AI specialists with Microsoft's cloud and productivity ecosystem to help enterprises scale AI adoption with greater interoperability and trust, it added.

New AI Experiences and Learning Platforms

ServiceNow also announced Otto, a new AI experience that combines the intelligence of Now Assist, Moveworks, and AI Experience to complete work across every department and system.

"Employees, partners, and customers ask. ServiceNow Otto handles the rest," the release said.

The company also introduced AI Learning Guide and SimStudio within ServiceNow University, an AI learning platform transforming workforce development for the AI era. The new capabilities give customers, partners, and individual learners, including ServiceNow's own global workforce, a faster, more personalised path to building real-world skills on the ServiceNow AI Platform, it said.

Partnership Expansion with Nvidia

The company announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Nvidia to extend agentic AI governance from desktops to data centres.

This includes the introduction of Project Arc, a new enterprise autonomous desktop agent, secured by the Nvidia OpenShell runtime and governed by ServiceNow AI Control Tower that will live on employee desktops and autonomously complete complex work.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Vilas Tokale in Las Vegas
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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