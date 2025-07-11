HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex tanks 690 points on selling in IT, auto stocks

Sensex tanks 690 points on selling in IT, auto stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 16:54 IST

x

Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the third session in a row on Friday, dropping nearly 1 per cent, dragged by heavy selling in IT, auto and energy stocks.

Stock broker

Photograoh: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Tariff-related uncertainties amid mixed global market trends also added to the pressure, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 689.81 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 82,500.47.

During the day, it fell 748.03 points or 0.89 per cent to 82,442.25.

 

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 205.40 points or 0.81 per cent to 25,149.85.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services declined 3.46 per cent after reporting its June quarter earnings.

The country's largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 6 per cent growth in June quarter net profit at Rs 12,760 crore, helped by a jump in non-core income even as revenues grew at a tepid pace.

The rupee revenue grew 1.3 per cent to Rs 63,437 crore during the quarter.

Still, it was down by over 3 per cent on a constant currency basis, as the company faced headwinds in its major markets amid a winding down of the BSNL deal, which helped it in recent quarters.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Titan, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Trent, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the other major laggards from the pack.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged 4.61 per cent following the announcement that Priya Nair will become the first woman CEO and MD of the firm, effective August 1, 2025.

Axis Bank, NTPC, Eternal and State Bank of India were also among the gainers.

"The domestic market experienced a negative close due to a sober start to Q1 earnings season and a ramp-up in the tariff threat by the US to impose a 35 per cent tariff on Canada.

Investors may continue to be focused on quarterly earnings for a buy-on-dips strategy.

"However, in the near term, the current premium valuation and the global headwinds like low spending and tariff uncertainties may restrain new inflows.

"The IT index underperformed due to deferment in orders and new investments, which may impact FY26 earnings estimates," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.31 per cent to $68.85 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 221.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra e-SUVs Can Now Drive Upto 500 km On Single Charge
Mahindra e-SUVs Can Now Drive Upto 500 km On Single Charge
Festive Buzz To Boost Gig Jobs
Festive Buzz To Boost Gig Jobs
Tesla to enter India next week with first centre in Mumbai
Tesla to enter India next week with first centre in Mumbai
Foxconn's Plan B to rescue iPhone production in India
Foxconn's Plan B to rescue iPhone production in India
IPO Pipeline Swells with 118 DRHPs
IPO Pipeline Swells with 118 DRHPs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors against long odds3:35

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors...

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

ICG rescues 2 Americans from distressed Yacht near Nicobar Islands0:22

ICG rescues 2 Americans from distressed Yacht near...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD