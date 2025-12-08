HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex tanks 610 pts; Nifty slips below 26K

Sensex tanks 610 pts; Nifty slips below 26K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 08, 2025 17:40 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty nosedived on Monday after two consecutive days of gains, as investors rushed to take profits amid the unabated selling of stocks by foreign investors.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Analysts said investors turned defensive ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve policy decision, which further weakened the sentiment.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 609.68 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 85,102.69.

During the day, it plummeted by 836.78 points, or 0.97 per cent, to hit the intraday low of 84,875.59.

Snapping a two-day gaining streak, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 225.90 points, or 0.86 per cent, to settle at 25,960.55.

In the intraday session, it dropped 294.2 points, or 1.12 per cent, to hit a low of 25,892.25.

Among the Sensex constituents, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Eternal, Trent, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Titan, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the only gainers.

"The market experienced a broad-based decline, slipping below the 26,000-mark as investors turned cautious ahead of this week's Fed policy decision," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He added that despite robust domestic growth figures and the RBI's recent rate cut, short-term sentiment remains overshadowed by global monetary policy concerns, persistent FII outflows, and currency depreciation.

"Volatility was further amplified by a surge in Japanese bond yields to multi-year highs, sparking fears of a potential unwinding of the yen carry trade, Nair said.

Other Asian markets largely closed on a positive note, with South Korea's KOSPI rising 1.34 per cent, Shanghai's SSE Composite index climbing by 0.54 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark increasing by 0.13 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 438.90 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,189.17 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.61 per cent to $63.37 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
