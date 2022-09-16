News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex tanks 1,093 points; closes below 60K

Sensex tanks 1,093 points; closes below 60K

Source: PTI
September 16, 2022 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices faced severe drubbing on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty falling nearly 2 per cent each amid feeble global market trends.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Foreign fund outflows and fears of recession in the global economy have dented investor sentiments.

Falling for the third day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent to settle at 58,840.79.

 

During the day, it tumbled 1,246.84 points or 2 per cent to 58,687.17.

The NSE Nifty declined 346.55 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 17,530.85.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement fell over 4 per cent each, emerging as the major laggards.

Among others to settle in the negative territory were Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Nestle and Reliance Industries.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the only gainer.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.32 per cent to $91.13 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,270.68 crore in the domestic market on Thursday, according to data available with the BSE.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Market has so far surprised everyone'
'Market has so far surprised everyone'
DÃ©jÃ vu? Analysts ring warning bell on market rally
DÃ©jÃ vu? Analysts ring warning bell on market rally
It's raining public offers as markets make a comeback
It's raining public offers as markets make a comeback
When Strangers Become Friends!
When Strangers Become Friends!
SCO should stage major sporting event, says Putin
SCO should stage major sporting event, says Putin
13 killed in incidents of wall collapse in UP
13 killed in incidents of wall collapse in UP
2 police officers stabbed in central London
2 police officers stabbed in central London

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Gautam Adani is now world's 2nd richest person

Gautam Adani is now world's 2nd richest person

Which sectors to invest in? Read what experts say

Which sectors to invest in? Read what experts say

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances