News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex surges 629 points; RIL jumps 2.79%

Sensex surges 629 points; RIL jumps 2.79%

Source: PTI
May 26, 2023 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day's rally on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 1 per cent, amid buying in index major Reliance Industries, fresh foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 629.07 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 62,501.69.

During the day, it rallied 657.21 points or 1.06 per cent to 62,529.83.

The NSE Nifty climbed 178.20 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 18,499.35.

 

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries jumped 2.79 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan were among the other major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and NTPC were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The US market ended mostly with gains on Thursday.

The Sensex climbed 98.84 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 61,872.62 on Thursday.

The Nifty gained 35.75 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,321.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 589.10 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.24 per cent to $76.44 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Margin expansion ahead for Colgate-Palmolive
Margin expansion ahead for Colgate-Palmolive
Has correlation between Nifty IT index, NASDAQ ended?
Has correlation between Nifty IT index, NASDAQ ended?
Varun Beverages part of trillion-rupee club
Varun Beverages part of trillion-rupee club
Court grants NOC for passport to Rahul for 3 years
Court grants NOC for passport to Rahul for 3 years
Haven't got justice: Alwar lynching victim's wife
Haven't got justice: Alwar lynching victim's wife
What Are Kareena-Kriti Doing Together?
What Are Kareena-Kriti Doing Together?
AIADMK-BJP Snipe At Each Other
AIADMK-BJP Snipe At Each Other

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Bernstein pegs RIL's stake in retail arm at $111 bn

Bernstein pegs RIL's stake in retail arm at $111 bn

Tribunal's order on Zee-Sony merger set aside

Tribunal's order on Zee-Sony merger set aside

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances