News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex sinks 453 points; ends below 60k

Sensex sinks 453 points; ends below 60k

Source: PTI
January 06, 2023 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks pared initial gains to end lower on Friday, recording their third day of decline, amid weak trend in IT counters.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 452.90 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,900.37.

During the day, it tanked 683.36 points or 1.13 per cent to 59,669.91.

 

The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 132.70 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,859.45.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Nestle, ITC and Larsen & Toubro were the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green, while Hong Kong settled lower.

"The Indian equity markets have begun the new year on a slightly cautious note, in line with the global markets, continuing the trend visible in December 2022.

"While expectations remain of softer rate tightening by the global central banks from hereon, concerns remain on the overall economic environment amidst the high interest rates and sticky core inflation," said Milind Muchhala, executive director, Julius Baer India.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.15 per cent to $78.81 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,449.45 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Expect moderate returns from markets'
'Expect moderate returns from markets'
A Banking Year Marked By Three Cs
A Banking Year Marked By Three Cs
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
Sanjay Raut appears before court in defamation suit
Sanjay Raut appears before court in defamation suit
The Many Moods Of Our Models
The Many Moods Of Our Models
Tough Covid Time At Chinese Hospitals
Tough Covid Time At Chinese Hospitals
Former Italy striker Vialli dies aged 58
Former Italy striker Vialli dies aged 58

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Keep booking profits with market highs'

'Keep booking profits with market highs'

Where's The Economy Headed In 2023?

Where's The Economy Headed In 2023?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances