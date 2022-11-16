News
Sensex settles at fresh life-time high; gains 108 points

Sensex settles at fresh life-time high; gains 108 points

Source: PTI
November 16, 2022 16:45 IST
Equity benchmark indices ended the trade in the positive territory on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex closing at its fresh life-time high of 61,980.72, helped by buying in banking counters.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo

After facing highs and lows during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 107.73 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 61,980.72.

During the day, the index hit its 52-week high of 62,052.57, higher by 179.58 points.

 

The broader NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,409.65.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo ended higher.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.28 per cent higher at $94.12 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 221.32 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
What Investors Must Know
Lakshmi-Ganesh On Rupee: Who Decides?
Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup
UK PM Sunak approves new visa scheme for Indian youth
Paytm investors not in a hurry to sell
5 Tips To Be CAREFUL On A Dating App
J & J allowed to manufacture baby power but not sell

Pre-Budget Consultations To Begin Soon

