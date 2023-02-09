News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex rises over 140 points to close at 60,806

Sensex rises over 140 points to close at 60,806

Source: PTI
February 09, 2023 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rising for the second straight session, equity benchmark Sensex climbed 142 points on Thursday following buying in IT and finance stocks amid a higher opening in European markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After a see-saw session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 142.43 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 60,806.22.

During the day, the index witnessed a high of 60,863.63 and a low of 60,472.81.

 

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.75 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 17,893.45.

Bajaj Finserv topped the Sensex gainers' chart, rising 2.30 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, L&T and TCS.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.03 per cent.

In the broader market, the  BSE midcap gauge slipped 0.01 per cent and the smallcap index dipped 0.15 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo settled in the red.

However, equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in the afternoon session.

Wall Street had ended lower in the overnight session.

The rupee closed flat at 82.54 against the US dollar on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.29 per cent higher at $85.34 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 736.82 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Premium valuations a big challenge'
'Premium valuations a big challenge'
Why Short-Sellers Like Hindenburg Matter
Why Short-Sellers Like Hindenburg Matter
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1
Keep slinging mud, lotus will bloom more: PM to Oppn
Keep slinging mud, lotus will bloom more: PM to Oppn
'Women don't understand women'
'Women don't understand women'
RS chairman Dhankar expunges parts of Kharge's speech
RS chairman Dhankar expunges parts of Kharge's speech

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Nothing To Not Like In The Budget

Nothing To Not Like In The Budget

'Nirmalaji has taken a huge gamble on growth'

'Nirmalaji has taken a huge gamble on growth'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances