Sensex rises 137 points on buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Sensex rises 137 points on buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 07, 2025 17:00 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, helped by a rally in blue-chip bank stocks and buying by domestic institutional investors.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 136.63 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 81,926.75 after a see-saw trade.

During the day, it jumped 519.44 points or 0.63 per cent to 82,309.56.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 30.65 points or 0.12 per cent to 25,108.30.

Among  Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers.

However, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Trent and Infosys were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in positive territory. Markets in China, South Korea were closed for a holiday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.15 per cent to $65.37 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 313.77 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,036.39 crore, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
