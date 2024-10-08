News
Sensex rides on bluechip stocks; rises 585 points

Sensex rides on bluechip stocks; rises 585 points

Source: PTI
October 08, 2024 16:42 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Tuesday after six days of slump following a rally in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to finish at 81,634.81.

The NSE Nifty rose 217.40 points or 0.88 per cent to 25,013.15.

 

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul settled lower, while Shanghai ended on a positive note.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.84 per cent to $79.44 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
