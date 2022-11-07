News
Sensex revisits 61K on gains in auto, energy stocks

Sensex revisits 61K on gains in auto, energy stocks

Source: PTI
November 07, 2022 16:42 IST
Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying in auto, energy and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

Broker

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities, traders said.

In a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 61,185.15.

 

The index witnessed a high of 61,401.54 and a low of 60,714.36 during the session.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 18,202.80 points.

State Bank of India topped the Sensex gainers' chart, jumping 3.44 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti and PowerGrid.

In contrast, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the laggards, shedding up to 2.37 per cent.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 18 of the 30 Sensex counters closing in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul logged gains.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.19 per cent lower at $98.38 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated by 45 paise to close at 81.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,436.25 crore, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
